If there is a surplus of anything during Oregon’s legislative sessions, it is likely bills. Far more are introduced than are passed.
We went through and looked at them all for the 2022 session. We picked out some that are not getting as much attention that you may feel deserve a thumbs up or thumbs down.
The first one has to do with homelessness. City Club of Central Oregon and The Bulletin partnered on an effort to focus more attention and find more solutions to students that are homeless. That’s one of the reasons why we are particularly interested in House Bill 4013.
It directs the state’s Education Department to create a pilot program to assist school districts in preventing student homelessness. The program would give the department money to distribute to the five school districts with the largest number of K-12 students experiencing homelessness and the five other school districts with the largest percentage of K-12 students experiencing homelessness. The money could be directed to unpaid rent, past-due utilities and move-in expenses. We didn’t see in the bill any requirement for an analysis to be done to evaluate the success of the pilot.
The bill also requires a report from the Department of Human Services to recommend ways to reduce the numbers of youth experiencing homelessness. There’s much more to the bill than we can summarize here. If we can’t as a state agree to do more to ensure homeless students can find a home and get more stability to succeed, what kind of state are we?
Let’s talk about automated red light cameras and automated cameras for speeding. They snap a picture. A police officer reviews it. Violators can be sent tickets. The cameras arguably make the roads safer because people know a camera might catch them. Some people don’t like it, though. And those people may not like it more if House Bill 4105 passes. It adds to Oregon law that “a duly authorized traffic enforcement agent” can review and sign the citations. It would not require a police officer, which may mean more communities use more cameras because they don’t require a police officer to review.
Lastly, here are two that you might be interested in if you have kids in school or are interested in what schools are teaching. House Bill 4022 and Senate Bill 1575 are very similar. They basically require that a school board must ensure that its district provide information on its website about each course of study. The Senate bill is slightly more detailed and requires a description of the textbooks, instructional materials and more. Would this be a useful tool for parents?
