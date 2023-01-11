Tesla charging station in Bend

A Tesla Supercharger station in Bend. 

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Whether you own cars that use gas or electricity, bills in the Legislature may change how much they cost you.

House Bill 2685 aims to have people pay extra the more emissions their car produces. And House Bill 2301 aims to compel people to pay a tax on the electricity used to charge electric vehicles similar to the gasoline tax.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.