Whether you own cars that use gas or electricity, bills in the Legislature may change how much they cost you.
House Bill 2685 aims to have people pay extra the more emissions their car produces. And House Bill 2301 aims to compel people to pay a tax on the electricity used to charge electric vehicles similar to the gasoline tax.
We aren’t saying either bill is likely to pass. Most bills actually don’t. But these bills do show the tension in Oregon over vehicles and emissions.
House Bill 2685 would have the Department of Transportation determine the emissions of motor vehicles and pay extra registration fees the more emissions a vehicle produces. The bill’s language does not specify the amount, nor how the department is supposed to calculate it.
One concern we have with the bill is that it might be an indirect tax on the poor and low-income who cannot afford an electric vehicle or can’t easily switch to a lower-emission vehicle.
As for the tax on the electricity used to charge a vehicle, we’d expect it would be a hassle to figure out how it would work in all instances. And if Oregon wants to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles, would it be better to monitor mileage to tax the use on the roads?
