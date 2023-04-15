Ranked-choice voting could shake up elections and Oregon Democrats and Republicans.
A bill in the Oregon Legislature would bring the voting change to elections in Oregon for president, U.S. Senator, representative in Congress, governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, and attorney general and also in county, city and service district elections.
Some say it will drive candidates to more moderate positions so they can attract more voters. Maybe.
Some say it is confusing and may dampen voter turnout. We think Oregonians are plenty smart enough to figure it out.
House Bill 2004 would work like this: Let’s say there’s an election for governor. Parties could still nominate whoever they want in their primaries. But when voters cast their ballots they would not just vote for one candidate. They would rank the candidates.
If one candidate does not get a majority of first-choice votes, there’s an instant runoff or series of runoffs until one candidate does. “The candidate with the lowest number of first-preference votes is eliminated and the second preference votes from those ballots are allocated to the remaining candidates and tabulated,” a legislative summary explains. “This process continues until a candidate achieves a majority of the votes cast.”
It is not wrong because it is different or more complicated. In a way, it ensures the governor who won did have some level of support from a majority of voters.
If ranked-choice voting does in fact create a system where more Oregonians actually favor the candidates elected, we can’t argue with that.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.