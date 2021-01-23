House Bill 2238 is apparently going nowhere in the 2021 Legislature. That’s what we were told by the office of its sponsor, Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene.
The bill got our attention anyway, because it has to do with the government taking people’s property. In an emergency, the state has extraordinary powers. For instance, if there is wildfire, the state could take a farmer’s field and use it to set up a camp for firefighters. The field’s owner would be entitled to just compensation.
HB 2238 would make it slightly easier for the government to take property. The state would not be required to file a condemnation action during an emergency, if the taking of the property was only temporary. At least, that is how his office explained it to us, but that is not how the bill is worded.
The Legislature should not move forward on any bill that makes it easier for the state to take people’s property unless there are multiple, compelling examples of how the existing process has caused public safety failures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.