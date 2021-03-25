Giving businesses a break on their taxes is getting a bipartisan push in the Oregon Legislature. This isn’t some giveaway. It’s to help businesses who got hit with a big increase in payroll taxes because of the pandemic.
Oregon businesses have to pitch in to help pay unemployment insurance. It helps pay benefits to workers who lose their jobs. And the pandemic has driven the rates up for some of the businesses that were hit the hardest and let go of the most workers.
The rate employers pay is averaged over three years. Some face tripled payroll taxes, according to supporters of the bill. An Oregonian article goes into more detail.
House Bill 3389 gives businesses some relief. It basically extends the period that the state uses to calculate the state of the unemployment fund from 10 years to 20 years. It also would provide for deferral of up to one-third of 2021 unemployment insurance taxes for employers whose tax rates increased by 0.5 percentage points or more from 2020 to 2021.
There is much more to the bill than we have just summarized here. Sponsors include Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, who represents Madras, Sisters and other parts of Central Oregon.
Many employers — small and large — are facing increasing taxes just when they don’t need it. Businesses in Oregon had no way to prepare in advance for the pandemic. They need help recovering. It’s encouraging to see a bipartisan group of legislators step in to help. But will the Legislature pass it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.