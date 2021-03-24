Don’t say it’s over until the legislative session is over, but the bill to boost taxes on alcohol in Oregon appears to be over.
House Bill 3296 would raise state taxes on beer, wine, cider and distilled spirits. It could raise those taxes by as much as 2,800%. It would raise taxes on say a six-pack of beer by $2 or more.
The idea behind the bill is to take the revenue raised and put it to a very worthy cause: fighting addiction to alcohol and drugs with treatment centers across the state. Oregon could use more access to treatment.
But this is also a state with brewing and distilling businesses that has been hit hard by the pandemic. Does it feel right to target them with a kick in the gut when they are down? We don’t think so. And legislators have apparently agreed. The bill has sat unmoving in committee since the beginning of March. It is not even scheduled for a hearing.
We are no experts in reading legislative tea leaves, but if this was a bill you were hoping would flounder, it’s probably safe to start raising your glass in a toast to its failure. But that failure also means Oregon will still not have an answer for people who need access to care and can’t find it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.