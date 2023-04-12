The bill in the Oregon Legislature that may kill the kicker may not be dead.
Senate Joint Resolution 26 never got a hearing before the legislative deadline of April 4. But it is in a revenue committee and that means it could still come up at the end of the session.
Oregon’s one-of-a-kind kicker law says that if the general fund revenue exceeds the budget estimate by 2% or more, the excess must go back to taxpayers. Legislators can’t kill the kicker on their own. The kicker law is an amendment to the Oregon Constitution. It would require a public vote. SJR 26 basically puts the kicker on the ballot.
The kicker is admittedly crazy tax policy. Oregon is on a two-year budget cycle. Guessing what the economy will be doing in 2 years is going to be often wrong. The kicker went off in the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 tax years. Oregonians seem set to receive a kicker next year.
But Oregon voters also are not crazy. It’s not unreasonable for them to look for a way to control government spending. And the kicker does that, however, imperfectly.
We certainly don’t have a problem with putting the kicker on the ballot and letting Oregonians decide if they want to keep it.
