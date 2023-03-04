Senate Bill 283 in the Oregon Legislature went from being a bill about studying the state’s education workforce to one that may make substantive changes.
Under a proposed amendment, it would still study the workforce and it would:
Give teachers and other staff who provide significant support to special education a 20% pay bump. Oregon has had a shortage of teachers in special education. This might help. We’d like to see a budget impact for schools.
Change that classified staff could only be fired for “just cause.” Many school districts already incorporate such language in their union contracts. We are oversimplifying but basically without such language, employees that are underperforming can be fired at the will of management. With such language, employees would get a chance to improve.
It would make a change for substitute teachers. Under the amendment, it would be easier for a person who held a teaching license to become a substitute teacher. Sounds good. Substitute teachers would also be considered employees of the district and entitled to health and retirement benefits. That section may create problems. Right now a person has to work 600 hours a year to be qualified for the state’s Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS. The language of the amendment would seemingly automatically qualify substitute teachers for PERS. That doesn’t seem right.
It’s not clear if any of these things are going to happen. The bill is not scheduled for any further action. And there are only about two weeks left or it will miss a legislative deadline.
