We have not checked out the testimony on every bill in the Legislature. In terms of volume of written testimony, though, Senate Bill 395 may be near the top.
It increases the required expenditure on footpaths and bicycle trails from 1% to 5% of amounts received from the state Highway Fund. That would mean a reduced percentage of money allocated to directly serve cars and trucks.
It is supported by groups from Central Oregon, such as Commute Options and Central Oregon LandWatch.
“While we recognize the benefits of highway projects, spending on improvements for biking and walking routes can prove to have an even higher benefit with a lower investment of resources,” Commute Options says.
“Any means to provide safer routes for all and encourage fewer cars on the road is a plus.”
It has its fair share of opposition, as well. The Association of Oregon Counties opposes it. It points out that the bill “removes local control over community investments and mandates the diversion of four percent of county road budgets (approximately $12 million to 14 million annually).”
The bill was still in the Joint Transportation Committee as of Friday.
If you would like to weigh in on the bill, contact your legislator.
(0) comments
