The rule for Bend parks is: No person shall camp or sleep overnight on district property.
So where should the homeless go? There aren’t enough places in homeless shelters. Should they violate the rule and sleep in a park? Go to county land? Land near the Bend Parkway? Private property? Federal land?
Ideally the city, the county, the state and nonprofits would be able to offer the homeless better alternatives. A place to stay. Resources to help them find what they might need — permanent housing, medical help, addiction treatment and more.
A bill working through the Legislature, House Bill 2367, is what is called a “right to rest” law. It could end the practice of sweeps of homeless camps in many places.
Briefly, the bill proposes to:
- Grant homeless people a right to privacy for their property even if that property is located in a public space.
- Allow homeless people to “rest in public spaces and seek protection from adverse weather conditions” as long as they don’t block human or vehicle traffic. That would not apply if an area was not open to the general public or required a fee for entry.
- Allow homeless people to stay in a motor vehicle or recreational vehicle provided it is legally parked on public property or private property with the landowner’s permission.
- And it would be unlawful in Oregon to restrict these rights.
The bill has some strong support from homeless advocates and others. It also apparently has some strong opposition from some cities, though we couldn’t find any testimony officially submitted from cities. The Oregon Recreation and Park Association did submit a video, which is certainly not in favor of the bill.
Passage of this bill may drive communities to do more to help the homeless so parks, sidewalks and other public places don’t become permanent camping places. And that should be the true goal. Is this the right way to do that? Is it just the right thing to do? Tell your legislators what you think. The bill is also scheduled for a public hearing on April 13.