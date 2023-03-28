There is sticker shock and then there is sticker shock. Builders and developers in Bend might be in for sticker shock.
With inflation, maybe it’s no surprise building and planning fees could be going up. The size of the increases might give builders, developers and anyone who hopes for more housing in Bend some sticker shock.
The city says it needs a 60% increase in building fees in fiscal year 2024 for the city to meet the city’s projected expenses and then additional 10% increases would follow in the next three fiscal years.
City staff knows that is a big increase. So the plan is to phase it in gradually – 20% increases in the next three fiscal years and then a 10% increase in the fourth year. Even then the money in the city’s building fund would get low. The projected reserves would drop to 4 months worth. The city’s requirement is to keep 6 months of reserves, so the Bend City Council would have to change the reserves requirement.
As builders and developers know, there are not only building fees but planning fees and engineering fees and other fees for some developments. Similar increases are coming across the board.
Understanding the magnitude of the increases, takes real numbers. For a 2,278 square foot single family home with a 403 square foot garage, one example the city provided showed city permit fees going up about $1,300 over what they are now. For an ADU, the needed permit fees might go up about $865. For a 19,000 square foot commercial building, they might go up nearly $28,000. The city pulled those examples from actual recent buildings.
Those increases do not include system development fees. Those are projected to go up, as well. The city is just getting started on that analysis.
Why the big increases? Costs of staffing. That is the number one cause. Pay increases help keep trained staff. They come at a cost. The city has also added programs – the home energy score, more intense work and commitment on diversity, equity and inclusion, additional short-term rental enforcement and there are new state requirements. Those things all cost money. If the city projects out to fiscal year 2025 and does nothing with building fees, for example, it will have eaten down from 24 months of reserves in fiscal year 2019 to 1 month of reserves in fiscal year 2025. Of course, there are a lot of assumptions baked into the projections, but the trend is the same. Without a change, it’s headed to zero.
Of course, the increases are not going to get a rousing welcome. It’s also going to make building more housing in Bend and making that housing affordable even more challenging. The city is trying to be transparent about the changes. It’s trying to get the word out. It is also working on improving wait times on permits, so developers may feel like they are getting something for the additional fees.
We agree with what Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks said after a presentation about the fees Monday. Without seeing a corresponding benefit such as improving times for permits, this is going to be a tough sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.