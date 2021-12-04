parking (copy)

Signs posted in the Old Bend Neighborhood, shown on Nov. 16, help protect parking spaces for residents in the neighborhood near Drake Park.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The cost of a one year-permit for residents to park on city-owned streets in the Old Bend Neighborhood parking district: $25.

The cost of a fine if somebody parks illegally in that neighborhood: That can be $50.

Is that fair?

The city of Bend seems to be granting residents in that neighborhood a terrific boon. The neighborhood has had serious parking issues because of how close it is to Drake Park and downtown. And that needed some city action. A residential parking district would seem to be an appropriate solution. But there’s a striking disparity between what residents are entitled to for $25 a year and the cost of a violation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.