These are the pandemic times and they have been tough. Downtown Bend is far from the only place that has suffered, but going downtown has been downright spooky over the past year.
All the things that made it a magnificent downtown are not back, yet. It’s been coming back even with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.
Downtown could still decline. It takes investment to keep it appealing. Most of that comes from the businesses and property owners downtown and also from the Downtown Bend Business Association.
The Bend City Council this week is scheduled to make an important decision about downtown. It will vote on whether to take another formal step in approving an economic improvement district. There’s basically been a downtown improvement district since 2006. It did briefly dissolve at one point because of a mistake in how it was adopted.
It’s an unusual tax zone. Only property owners in downtown get to vote. It’s essentially the property owners downtown deciding if they want to tax themselves to help improve the look of downtown.
It would be a three-year tax. The tax would be 25 cents per square foot in the first year and that would increase by 1 cent in each of the next two years. The estimate is it would raise about $269,000 in the first year. Almost all of the money — 95% — goes to the downtown business association. The city keeps the remaining 5% for administrative costs.
The money goes to ensuring downtown keeps looking good — tree lighting and other decorations, banners, graffiti removal and more basic upkeep. The DBBA is also a strong advocate for downtown businesses.
The odd thing about it is when the election is held it isn’t really majority rule. If owners of more than one-third of the property in the district submit written objections to the district, it fails.
Business owners have been trying every idea imaginable to stay open during the pandemic. They can’t do it alone. They need your help by shopping local.
We do think that the business owners downtown could benefit again from what the downtown business association does. The Downtown Bend Business Association gives people more reason to come downtown, which is good for property values, businesses, the city and the people of Bend.
