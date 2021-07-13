You can just about count the number of days Bend’s new school Superintendent Steve Cook has been on the job on two hands. He’s already planning to do a few things differently.
The district’s board meetings are like many government board meetings: hours long with bursts of important decisions. Who has time to sit through that? Some people do it. We’d hand out medals if we could. Reporters will do it for you.
One of the first changes Cook hopes to make is after a board meeting he will record a video. He will summarize in a few minutes what action was taken and what was discussed. That will be quickly translated into Spanish and both versions will be put online. It should make finding out what happened more accessible for more people.
It’s not an earth-shaking change. It is, though, Cook taking a step toward his goal of being transparent. To keep parents informed. He talked about this and other matters when we sat down with him briefly on Monday.
When he was the school superintendent in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Cook did a podcast — “The Sup is On” — about the school district. He would interview a person, typically a member of staff, and they discuss and explain issues going on in the district. It made more information available if parents, students and staff wanted it. He hopes to get that podcast going again in Bend as frequently as every week.
What most people want to know about Cook is, of course, what direction he will take the district in. We can’t answer that. It’s too early. But we did ask him to give us an example of something he was proud of that he helped achieve in Coeur d’Alene.
The answer is a two-parter. The district did what is called a curriculum audit. It looked intensely at what was being taught in the classroom and how that compared to state guidelines and community goals. What does the district actually deliver in the classroom? And then it asked the community: What do parents want for their kids? What should a graduate from the system look like? What changes should the district make?
The district found some issues. Some elementary school students were being bused across town. Long bus rides meant they missed opportunities to learn. At some schools full-day kindergarten was offered. Others, not. The two high schools ran on different schedules and actually had different graduation requirements. The district made changes so elementary students could go to school closer to home and more full-day kindergarten. Cook told us differences at the high schools persist.
As we are writing this, Cook was getting ready for his first school board meeting Tuesday evening as Bend’s superintendent. Parents and residents are right to wonder what kind of superintendent he will be. Cook’s choices, his decisions, his leadership can make a difference.
We are all counting on him to be a success. He is going to need your feedback and also your help. If you sit on your hands when there is a problem, if calmly reasoned debate about policy becomes a lost treasure, Bend will still have good schools. It would make it harder for them to be great.
