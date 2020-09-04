Many of us live following patterns. Things change, but there are patterns.
COVID-19 dictated changes, and it still can be an adjustment. For instance, what do you do when you walk into a store and you see other customers not wearing a mask?
It’s not part of the routine for customers to be enforcers of public health regulations. Do you avoid confrontation and move on? Say something and risk more than you bargained for? Complain to store employees?
It’s unfortunate that’s where we are. But that’s where we are.
The city of Bend has taken a more assertive stance than some communities. A majority of Bend city councilors supported making violations of the statewide rules about masks civil infractions. Bend police or code enforcement officers can now issue fines of $100 for first violations, $250 for the second and $500 for the third violation. The goal is education and voluntary compliance. Not writing tickets.
If you ever have a real emergency, you should dial 911. But if you are in Bend and are concerned about mask violations, you do have a better option: Call the city’s mask complaint hotline: 541-323-7155. Callers must give the business name, the date and time of violation and a description of the violation. Anonymous complaints are not accepted.
The calls are answered by a city code enforcement officer, when the officer is there. Otherwise, leave a message. The line has been operating since late July. There haven’t been a lot of complaint calls : 9. And once again, the city’s goal is not to run out and write up violations. It’s education and voluntary compliance.
The mask hotline is not going to single-handedly reshape mask compliance in Bend. But if you see something and wonder what to do, it’s another option. You could store the number in your phone right now.
