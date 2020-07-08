The city of Bend successfully cleared the area in Juniper Ridge of homeless campsites so construction could begin on the north interceptor, a major sewer line.
Councilor Justin Livingston recounted the effort Tuesday, during a meeting of Deschutes County’s public safety coordinating council. Some of the numbers were memorable.
About 55 campsites were removed from the construction zone between Feb. 15 and June 18. The city cleared away 200,000 pounds of debris. It dealt with nine abandoned vehicles. It involved some 1,250 hours of city staff time.
And perhaps most significantly, the homeless left voluntarily after the city gave months of notice. Members of the editorial board were only at Juniper Ridge during one day during that process. But on that day we saw city staff act with compassion toward the homeless. It was a model of what we had hoped to see.
Taking all that into account, clearing the area was a laudable effort on the part of the city.
It was also unsatisfying. Many of the homeless just moved to another part of Juniper Ridge. They weren’t lifted out of homelessness.
That is not solely the city of Bend’s fault. It did enlist the help of social services agencies and private groups to provide assistance to the homeless. And it would be unfair to place the burden of responsibility for the homeless only on city government.
Who is responsible then?
The leadership in Central Oregon arguably comes from the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition. It is made up of people representing many different organizations. It coordinates community partners throughout Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. And if the coalition is going to be effective, it needs more help. It could use your help. There’s a meeting coming up on July 10. You can find out more at cohomeless.org.
