The never-ending Bend story is the story of finding housing. Prices are high. Many must stretch their budgets to be able to afford something. Land is scarce for more housing.
How do we as a community fix it?
If we want to have enough teachers and nurses and police officers and cooks and waiters and people in so many other professions, there have got to be places for them to live. Not everybody has to live in Bend. Plenty of very nice — or arguably better — places nearby. But Bend should have affordable housing for people, too.
Maybe there is something or several somethings you don’t like about the city of Bend’s government. When it comes to looking for ways to create more housing, it tries hard.
The city’s newest initiative is a plan to create a pilot middle-income housing program. The city and the state already have things in place for people on lower incomes. Go up a notch in income and support evaporates. Bend and Oregon need middle-income housing, too.
The official definition for middle-income housing: It’s for people who are making up to 120% of area median income and can afford the home or rental.
In 2022, the city says, 120% of area median income in Bend was about $107,900 for a family of four. That translates into a home purchase price of $400,000. Living through Bend’s never-ending housing story, you know already that home is going to be hard to find. It can be hard to find apartments, too.
The Bend City Council has allocated $500,000 to create incentives for middle-income housing. Next week, the concept of the pilot program goes before council for approval.
In short, staff is going to get input “from stakeholders and potential applicants,” then create an opportunity for people to apply. The city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee would review the proposals and make the award decisions, without it going to council.
The city’s affordable housing committee already makes similar recommendations on affordable housing and there is a broad range of thoughtful people on the committee. With $500,000 at stake, we’d rather have councilors make the final call based on recommendations from the committee. Councilors are elected and can be held accountable. Committee members are not elected. But we are sure councilors will be paying attention to what’s happening, anyway. There’s usually a councilor at the committee meetings, as much as we can remember.
You can read more about the pilot here: tinyurl.com/Bendmiddlepilot.
There are actually two bills in the Legislature on middle-income housing, House Bill 2980 and House Bill 2981. The first would deliver $300 million to the Oregon Business Development Department for a program of 10-year interest-free loans to local governments for housing for people with incomes up to 120%. The second is similar and would set up a program with $60 million to support developers of such housing with costs of things such as roads or utilities.
We need initiatives such as Bend’s pilot and these two bills if Oregon’s housing story is going to improve.
