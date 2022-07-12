Critics of Bend’s proposed home energy score have raised a number of issues. We thought we’d take a look at two — the importance of having enough inspectors and the use of utility bills, instead of a score requirement.
A home energy score is like a miles per gallon rating, but for a home. The city’s draft plan is to require an inspection before a home is listed for sale. A licensed assessor would be required to do it. It might cost between $150 to $300. That cost would be the responsibility of the seller.
The idea is it gives a buyer more information about the actual cost of operating a home. And it might encourage some people to make more investments in energy efficient heating and cooling, solar panels or more insulation. In turn, that might make Bend greener.
The city has developed a website with lots of information and to try to anticipate some of the inevitable questions. An ordinance has been drafted and council members are scheduled to take a look at it on July 25.
Critics and supporters have asked about having enough certified assessors to do the inspections. Nobody wants a bottleneck created so people would be unable to move swiftly to sell their homes or that the cost of an inspection would rocket up.
City staff has said “staff will review the availability of assessors before the launch of the program and recommend delaying the program launch if an insufficient number of assessors are ready to offer the service.”
OK, how many assessors does the city say are enough and how is it determining that number? It should establish that methodology now, not adjust it on the fly. Some city documents say the estimated number of assessors for Bend would be 10. Is that the number the city is using? If that’s not it, what is it?
Another argument we have heard recently is that the program is downright unnecessary. The city could save homeowners cost and hassle by asking or requiring a seller to provide recent utility bills. That would give a seller an idea of utility costs without requiring inspections or additional cost. The city’s counter argument is that a home energy score is superior to handing over utility bills, because energy use will vary. A home energy score is a more objective measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.