Not being able to find a parking spot right in front of your home is far from soul-crushing, but it sure can get people riled up. Especially when it happens day after day.
Residents of Bend’s Old Bend Neighborhood, living so close to downtown, Drake Park and the Old Mill, arguably get the worst of it. And on Wednesday Bend city councilors are on track to create Bend’s first paid residential parking district for their neighborhood.
Will it be an improvement? Or will people just end up paying for what they can get for free now?
That’s why the city is smart to be creating this as a pilot program. If it works, it can be expanded to other neighborhoods that want it. If it doesn’t, it can be tweaked or trashed.
The concept is relatively simple, though the details are not finalized. Residents would pay a fee for a permit — maybe $15 to $30. They could get one permit for each vehicle owned. Some areas of streets could be designated permit-only parking. Some could be open. Some could be paid. Short-term rental properties could apply for floating permits for guests. Construction parking or parking for delivery or services would be allowed. It seems that a license plate recognition system will be used, which means a physical permit would not have to be displayed.
The city also plans to create a neighborhood parking advisory committee made up of five people who are business owners or residents. They will provide feedback to the city. Any money raised by the program will be split between paying for the program and improvement projects in the neighborhood. The advisory committee will be able to make recommendations about that spending. The final decision would be in the hands of the Bend City Council.
One problem with the creation of any such district is what happens in the nearby neighborhoods. Another issue is enforcement. If the requirements are not enforced, it’s a waste of effort. But the city is aware of those issues.
The plan is to have the pilot project run until Dec. 31, 2021. And then people from the neighborhood may be celebrating with the city’s parking manager at a local watering hole or cursing him. We’re guessing the former is more likely.
