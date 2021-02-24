The rules for homeless shelters in Bend need to change.
You could sit all day in front of your house in Bend. Your neighbors might wonder about you and might ask what is going on. But there’s nothing illegal about it.
If a homeless person did that in front of a homeless shelter in Bend, it’s against city code. In fact, in Bend even loitering in front of a homeless shelter is prohibited by code.
There’s some other curious wording in the code for homeless shelters in Bend. At a homeless shelter in Bend, there “must be a competent adult present for every 25 persons utilizing the facility.” So the people utilizing the facility are not competent? Couldn’t that be phrased better?
There are reasons for restrictions. They were designed to minimize concerns about impacts of homeless shelters. But at Monday’s meeting of the Bend Planning Commission, committee members challenged city officials to take a new look at them. Bend Planning Commission Vice Chair Whitney Swander and Scott Winters, the chair, deserve credit for raising many of the concerns. It was Winters who made the point about the contrast in what most people can do in front of their homes.
City staff’s answer Monday was: Changes like that are going to have to wait.
The city is trying to move swiftly on some changes. It is making some code changes to allow the city’s plan to essentially buy a hotel on Third Street and turn it into a homeless shelter. It’s competing for funding and it wants the path cleared quickly to ensure it doesn’t miss out. Jon Skidmore, the city’s chief operating officer, said the other changes may be more controversial and would require more of a community conversation.
So for now, the city’s plan is to get rid of the requirement that there must be 1,000 feet of separation between temporary housing. And the asked for changes would also allow temporary housing, including warming and permanent homeless shelters “as an outright use in commercial zones and in the section of the Bend Central District that is west of Third Street. The Bend Central District sits east of U.S. Highway 97 and west of Fourth Street and is centered on Third Street.” That quote is from Brenna Visser’s article about the meeting, which includes more detail.
Left unanswered in the meeting, though, was why only those areas for shelters in Bend? And what about those other concerns in the code?
Bend residents deserve answers. Skidmore said many issues will be raised in a discussion with the Bend City Council, perhaps on March 3. If you are curious about the city’s policy for homeless shelters that meeting should be an important one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.