Growth in Bend is coming even if some aren’t happy about it. With that growth comes more traffic.
On main roads, people want to be able to move. The proposed transportation bond on the ballot will help with that and help improve safety as well. But on neighborhood streets, the biggest worry can be people moving too fast. The city has a pack of four new projects for neighborhood streets it plans to work on next summer. If you have thoughts about them, get them to the city soon. On Thursday, the city is going to host a virtual open house about them.
Bend has a neighborhood street safety program. It looks at reducing speeding, ensuring children have safe routes to school, bicycle safety, pedestrian crossings and more. You might think of a place in your neighborhood that could use that treatment.
The city got more than 360 suggestions for projects in 2019. With the help of neighborhood associations, it narrowed down the list. There are 25 that made the cut. Four were completed this year, including one we wrote about that should slow down traffic on 12th Street on Bend’s east side with speed humps.
Next summer the plan is to work on walking safety on W. Campbell Road, sidewalks and traffic calming on Sisemore Street, a crosswalk across Brookswood Boulevard at Hollygrape Street and a crosswalk across Parrell Road at Reed Lane and across Reed Market Road at Admiral Way. One thing the city is doing is putting special crosswalk signs on all crosswalk islands in town. That helps ensure cars yield to pedestrians wanting to cross.
We don’t have space here to go into detail about all the projects, but there is more information on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/Bendsafety.
If you have ideas about these projects, for street safety in your neighborhood or barriers that impede people with disabilities, you can email Robin Lewis, a city transportation engineer, at rlewis@bendoregon.gov.
