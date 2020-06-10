The city of Bend is thinking about what it can do to help businesses get going again. Bend City Councilors and city staff have already shown flexibility. When some businesses asked for freedom to use sidewalks, parking spaces and even city streets to give them more space for social distancing, the city developed a plan.
The city also is thinking more strategically. Should the pandemic reshape Bend’s approach to attracting business?
The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, BEDAB, is a city committee set up to provide policy advice and input on business development and economic growth. It meets again on June 11. (Yes, that’s today for many of you).
At its last meeting, board members discussed the pandemic and the future. Bend could try to position itself to benefit. Bend could put more effort in recruiting remote workers.
Models of nationwide recovery vary from a V-shaped swift recovery to a Nike swoosh-shaped slower one to the dreaded W-shape that has the economy improving and then faltering again. How businesses may change is just as uncertain.
You can find all sorts of speculation about what the new normal will be. The forced experiment in working from home suggests that working remotely can work for more people. Employees can be just as productive. Zoom or Webex meetings may not be without hiccups. Video conferencing can get the job done — at some notable loss. There may be less need to travel. There may be less need for office space. If it’s cheaper and it works, it would seem there would likely be more of it.
Now if you can work remotely, where would you like to live? What could Bend do be the answer for more of those people? And should Bend do it?
It may not change much for Bend. Bend isn’t a secret. The city’s focus on housing would not need to change. It would need to continue to demonstrate it can adapt and plan for growth. One thing remote workers need are ways to connect locally with others in their field or socially. The city may not be able to solve that. It can look for ways to facilitate it.
When BEDAB meets again, it’s going to be talking about issues like this. It’s also going to review the tourism plan put together by Visit Bend. Planning for Bend’s business future is not just a public-sector mission. But one way to make a difference in that future is to get involved in BEDAB. The city set it up to listen. Businesses need to speak up.
