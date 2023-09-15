Numbers for Bend’s proposed transportation fee show it is a kind of property tax reform without being property tax reform.
The target the city of Bend wants to raise with the fee for transportation operations and maintenance: $15 million.
The amount of money the city of Bend would be getting if it had the same property tax rate as Redmond: $12 million to $13 million more a year, Bend City Manager Eric King said Wednesday.
It’s not a perfect match. The transportation fee is not a property tax. It’s just as the city was ticking off numbers Wednesday the contrast between those two numbers help illustrate why Bend is looking at a transportation fee and why Redmond is not.
It’s not the only reason. It is a reason.
Bend city councilors hosted Wednesday a second meeting with invited guests on the transportation fee. There were many more numbers and reasons on display.
Residential accounts would chip in 53% of the total amount for the transportation fee. Businesses would chip in 47%. That matches a rough estimate of impact on the transportation system. People with homes will likely pay $15 a month starting next year. People in apartments will likely pay $11 a month.
There are 882 lane miles of roads in Bend. And the city is some $83.5 million behind in deferred road maintenance if it could do everything it wanted to do right now.
With the money from the fee, the city might bring in 13 new staff to do road maintenance, more aggressive street sweeping and snow plowing. And the city would also use the money for many small projects to add sidewalks and improve bike lanes.
Perhaps, the issue that the city’s meeting dove into the deepest was how the fee for nonresidential buildings would be set. Divide it up equally between all the business utility accounts in the city and it would be $215 per account per month.
The city is asking the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board to craft a more thoughtful approach than that average. Those in the discussion had many thoughts on the approach.
Nonprofits came up repeatedly. Should they pay a full fee, get a discount, be exempted? Although we did not hear it brought up Wednesday, St. Charles is a nonprofit and does not pay property taxes. Should it be exempted from the transportation fee?
Another issue brought up was income-based fees. The argument is a flat transportation fee wouldn’t seem to hit fairly if the same amount were charged, for instance, to a law office and a shop that scrapes by repairing stringed instruments.
That may be so. An income-based approach with this fee is not likely. For one, the city does not have income information for businesses. And second, this fee is for operations and maintenance of the transportation system. It should aim to capture revenue based on the use of the system, not income.
Then there are fees for government entities, such as Bend-La Pine Schools and the Bend Park & Recreation District. Should they get a pass? Or should they be chipping in? If they are exempted because of the important work they do for the community, all other nonresidential buildings would have to pay more.
One group of businesses that would not be captured in most cases is people who work at home. Those people typically have a residential utility account, not a business utility account. And the city is basing the fee on business utility accounts.
You can find out more about the proposed fee here: tinyurl.com/BendTfee. And if you want to give input on it, you can email Bend city councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
