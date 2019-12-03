The pleasures of driving on snow and ice rutted rows is only surpassed by what comes a few months later — potholes. They are murder on tires and test your slalom skills as you and other drivers try to twist around the worse of them.

Add Bend’s population growth on top and you get Bend’s terrible transportation trio: potholes, congestion and a lack of safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. That’s why on Monday and Tuesday a group met in city hall to talk about devising a set of transportation projects to include in a bond to put before voters, perhaps in May.

It’s undeniable Bend has road needs. It needs more money to fix what’s broken now and ease problems that will only get worse as Bend grows.

How do you come up with a package that doesn’t ask voters for too much money, doesn’t do too little and voters will vote yes on?

The city has a wish list of various projects totaling hundreds of millions of dollars that aren’t going to get funded through existing revenues.

Any final decision on what would be included in the bond would be made by the full Bend City Council.

The discussion veered into what we believe could be self-sabotaging territory if the goal is to come up with a package that the public will vote for. A difficult tension in picking projects is striking the right balance among Bend’s needs. There are needs to fix congestion and traffic flow. There are needs that more narrowly improve things for bicyclist and pedestrians and add support for transit. If the bond is perceived as having too much emphasis on one or the other, it will turn voters off.

What is the right balance for Bend? We can’t say we know. But want to stoke division in Bend? Come up with a package that accentuates the difficulty in finding the balance.

For instance, one idea tossed out Monday would be to do two bonds: One would focus on projects dedicated to fixing congestion and traffic flow. A second would be more narrowly aimed at improving safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and adding support for transit.

If you really want to polarize the community over the transportation vote, that would be a surefire recipe.

We know some voters may never be convinced that adding sidewalks, upgrading bike lanes or improving transit will help drivers.

But when pedestrians aren’t scrambling for their lives to cross the street, bikes aren’t wriggling through car lanes and more people take transit, it does. The bond needs to reflect that reality.