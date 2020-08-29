Bend residents don’t suffer the super-sized, Seattle species of gridlock. There are places and times in town, though, where you can make astonishing and perhaps unwelcome progress through a playlist or an audiobook and not budge.
Ever get caught waiting for a train at the crossing on Reed Market Road? What if we told you you could put an end to that with a bridge over the railroad and also do much more. You could make NW Portland Avenue safer for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. You could help ease congestion on Colorado from Simpson to Arizona.
Those things cost money. And they aren’t cheap. The Reed Market improvements come in at $36.5 million. Portland is about $3.5 million. Colorado is about $7 million. And they are just some of the improvements in Bend’s $190 million transportation bond that will be on the November ballot.
The price? It would be paid through property taxes, estimated to cost property owners an average of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year of the repayment period.
If you have lived in Bend for a few years or even all your life, you know what has been happening to traffic. Numbers give perspective. Traffic on the Bend Parkway is an imperfect indicator of overall traffic in Bend, though it helps build a picture. Average daily traffic on the Bend Parkway near Empire was 42,205 in 2009. By 2019, that had climbed to 54,408. Which direction is that going? You know the answer.
The city has in recent years made significant progress in turning around the overall physical condition of Bend’s roads. That’s measured through something called the pavement condition index. Basically a dirt road is a zero PCI and 100 PCI is perfect pavement. Smaller, local roads got the worst over the last 10 years. Bend’s local roads were averaging about 75 in 2010 and dropped by almost 10 points five years later. The city has brought them back up to a PCI of about 71 now. Busier arterial streets and collector roads are doing even better.
Why does that progress matter? First, it’s much cheaper to keep good roads good than to repair bad roads. And second, don’t let anyone try to convince you that the city is wasting the money it does spend on roads. The city’s investments in improving road surface conditions and getting rid of potholes has made progress.
Potholes are one thing. Traffic congestion and safety are another. The city doesn’t have the money to do the critical congestion and safety pieces. It needs your help. You can build that bridge on Reed Market. You can create other traffic improvements. You can make it safer for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians to get around town. That’s what voting for Bend’s transportation bond is about.
