The Bend City Council lived up to an important promise to voters last week: More accountability for how city money is spent.
The city had promised it would create a public oversight committee to oversee how the city spends the $190 million city transportation bond. And councilors passed Wednesday an ordinance creating the committee.
Thanks to an amendment from Councilor Barb Campbell the oversight committee can also include non-voting members who have an important interest in how those dollars, including representation from the Bend Parks & Recreation District, the Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes County and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Yes, the city did include a list of bond projects in the ballot title and explanatory statement for the bond. But it could not get particularly specific because there was not enough space. For instance on the city’s website the city said it planned a bridge over the railroad tracks on Reed Market Road. That is estimated to cost some $30 million. But in the ballot title, it just said Reed Market Corridor Improvements.
We don’t expect anyone at the city would propose making significant changes in spending from what the city outlined without a great reason. But there can be changes. The city didn’t have detailed cost estimates for all the projects it proposed. There may be new projects that pop up. It could make a lot more sense that there is some juggling than if the city strictly adhered to plans.
That’s where the oversight committee comes in. It will publicly advise what the city should do and oversee what the city does. It’s meeting will be open to the public.
When we reviewed the spending of Bend’s previous transportation bond, the city was transparent and true to its word about how it would spend the money. The new oversight committee, though, promises to be a great extra step towards accountability for the new bond.
