Of all the things Bend city councilors and city staff hear about from residents, people speeding as they drive through neighborhoods is near the top.
The city could blanket the town with speed cameras. Bend police could write tickets and more tickets and more tickets and do little else. The road department could put in more speed humps on neighborhood streets where the speeders are at their worst.
The city could put up more signs and street markings, encouraging people to slow down.
But what should the city do?
One thing it has done is create a neighborhood street safety program. It sought community input on the places that need attention. The city’s neighborhood associations are good at that.
Then the city paired those suggestions with deeper research looking at crash data, demographics and cost. It narrowed the list down to eight finalists for projects.
One winner is: NW Harmon Boulevard. The Bend City Council may designate its speed as 20 miles per hour where posted at the council’s meeting on Wednesday.
Drivers do not stop for someone crossing the street 27% of the time on Harmon north of Galveston, the city says. And also “there are 1,724 cars per day and 33% of them exceed the posted speed limit. There have been eight reported crashes on the corridor, with one pedestrian hit near the intersection with Milwaukee Avenue.”
Dropping the speed limit on a street does make a difference.
People don’t always drive the speed limit, but people make an effort to stay close because it’s the right things to do and you may get those flashing strobes in your rear view mirror.
Bend isn’t done looking at improving the safety of neighborhood streets. Not everyone will appreciate more speed humps and lowered speed limits. Drive at the proper speed and they shouldn’t cause you a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.