First up, the city’s standards for tree preservation are not as clear and objective as they should be. City staff acknowledged that during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. They are planning work to fix that.
The city could also take a tree inventory and figure out more scientifically which neighborhoods have trees and which are lacking.
Of course, that would cost money.
We’d like the city to be able to do that. But we would like to know what it would cost before committing to it.
The city might also develop a tree fund to pay for trees to fill in the tree gaps in some neighborhoods. Doing that would be haphazard without a tree inventory. A tree fund would cost money, too.
It’s not clear where the money might come from, perhaps a developer could pay for the privilege of taking out trees?
We don’t know.
How many saplings would someone have to pay to take out a towering ponderosa to be the equivalent? It doesn’t seem the same.
There does not seem to be any interest from councilors to regulate what homeowners can do with their own trees.
That will be a relief to some and dodge significant liability for the city.
State law does have an incredibly powerful tool to protect trees. That’s the land use restrictions that aim to contain growth within urban growth boundaries.
A city’s tree preservation ordinance, though, could possibly conflict with state law. Restrictions can be placed on housing development, but they “may not have the effect, either in themselves or cumulatively, of discouraging needed housing through unreasonable cost or delay.”
We think Bend has room and needs to take stronger action to protect trees.
