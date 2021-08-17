Yes, the city did an assessment of its space needs in 2015. It concluded — you guessed it — it needed more space. That study found the 50-year need was about 83,000 square feet. The city occupies about 46,000 square feet now, spread out over some six buildings. And on top of that, staffing levels have increased by about 60% since 2015 in the city offices downtown.
Has the pandemic changed anything about that?
Many people can work from home. Many city staff have been working from home. Maybe most of us would like to get more back to normal. And there are advantages to being in the office, as opposed to working from home. But does the city really need as much space as it thought back in 2015?
The city needs to make the case.
If you have ever wandered through the city’s offices, employees can be packed in. It’s not good for social distancing. It may not be good for worker concentration. And if the city wants to hire the best people, giving them a tour of cramped office space isn’t going to be a draw.
Locating the new city hall in Bend’s central district, perhaps somewhere between Third Street and the parkway could also kick-start more redevelopment in that area. That’s another plus.
Still, a new city hall will cost millions. Those will be millions that won’t be spent on improving public safety, Bend’s transportation network and all the other things the city does. Selling the city property in the downtown campus would raise quite a bit of money. That has got to be valuable land. What does the city expect it might raise from that sale? And how much of the cost of the new building might that cover?
Tell Bend residents. Make the case.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.