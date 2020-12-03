Bend’s proposed new fee to help housing and the homeless inched forward at Wednesday night’s Bend City Council meeting. It still requires and should get formal council approval.
The proposed fee would in its latest incarnation be a fee of one-third of 1% on the valuation of building permits for commercial and industrial properties. Councilors seem more inclined to support it if it was clearer how the money would be spent. For instance, it was announced during the council meeting that the city may buy a hotel as a place for a homeless shelter. Could the money raised be used to operate that and provide other homeless services?
Good discussion. Good progress. Now pass it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.