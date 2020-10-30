When people look for ways to improve police protocols and culture, the CAHOOTS program in Eugene is singled out. Next week, Bend city Councilor Barb Campbell is going to ask her fellow councilors if they would be interested in exploring new ways the CAHOOTS model could be looked at for Bend.
Their answer should be yes, but Bend’s police department has already taken large strides in the same direction.
CAHOOTS began in Eugene 31 years ago. When 911 there gets calls for people with mental health issues, homelessness and addiction, the idea is to send a team of mental health professionals. Not police. It makes a lot of sense.
Bend’s department has something similar. It has a team of officers who specialize in these sorts of calls. They even have a clinical social worker who deploys with them. Would it make sense to expand that?
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us he would “fully support” reviewing his department’s programs and reduce “the need for police officers to respond to calls involving mental health and addiction disorders that do not need a police response.”
The Center for American Progress and the Law Enforcement Action Partnership looked at 911 police calls from eight cities and found 23% to 39% of calls “were low priority or nonurgent, while only 18% to 34 % of calls were life-threatening emergencies.” It can be difficult for dispatchers to know which is which for certain. Sometimes situations do require police. Out of a total of about 24,000 calls for CAHOOTS in 2019, police backup was requested only 150 times, according to the organization that runs the program.
Sgt. Liz Lawrence of the Bend Police Department told us the priority in Bend is to ensure a situation is safe before other resources are brought in. She said Bend police do look for ways to divert people from the hospital or jail if that is not what they need. They want to connect people with resources to find solutions. She emphasizes treating people as clients and following up with them later.
Other communities across the country have sought to more directly emulate CAHOOTS. Denver has a program called STAR and Olympia, Washington, has a crisis response unit. They basically do the same thing as CAHOOTS, sending professionally trained civilians to handle some calls. Rochester, New York, has a program that has mediators to handle calls about youth behavior and landlord-tenant disputes.
There may be some money coming from the federal government to establish such programs. Earlier this year Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, introduced a bill to incentivize more states moving forward on the CAHOOTS model with planning money and a 95% match from Medicaid for three years of costs. We can’t tell you if that bill is going to pass, though.
What Eugene has done with CAHOOTS may not be exactly what’s right for Bend. But Councilor Campbell’s idea should encourage thoughtful consideration of what more could be done in Bend.
