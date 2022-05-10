Run for mayor of Bend. Earn pay below minimum wage. Have great responsibility and a bit more power than a city councilor.
Not a ringing endorsement of the position that is so important for Bend. But so many people seemed surprised when Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced she was stepping down.
Russell had already announced she was not going to run again. It can be not fun to be in a job when everyone knows you are leaving.
Her term as mayor began in 2019 with a difficult decision about who councilors should appoint to fill a vacancy. Councilor Barb Campbell accused Russell of betraying the principles she ran on because Russell voted for Chris Piper. Piper turned out to be a hard-working councilor. Russell, though, was the focal point for criticism for not voting for a liberal voice or a person who would have made the council more diverse.
It didn’t get easier. The city’s challenges with affordable housing and homelessness have become more acute. The pandemic put more strain on elected officials. Civil discourse has certainly not become more mellifluous. And we don’t have any professional training in body language or facial expressions, but Russell’s fellow councilors were clearly frustrated at times with her in formal meetings.
“I am simply exhausted,” Russell wrote in her resignation announcement. “It is in my own — and my family’s — best interest to leave at the conclusion of May’s Council meetings.”
There’s nothing cowardly about admitting that. Sure we would have liked her to finish out her term. It wouldn’t do the city or her any good to insist that she continue if that is how she feels.
Let’s remember what she did help Bend achieve. She was the first directly elected mayor in Bend in nearly 100 years. Voters in Bend passed a historic transportation bond to help the city cope with growth. Bend’s core from the border of downtown east toward Third Street has tools in place for it to redevelop. The city has made significant progress to add shelters for the homeless and work with the county and homeless providers to provide better solutions. And there is more.
We wonder if the city should look again at mayor and councilor pay. It’s about $1,200 a month for the mayor and just over $600 a month for councilors. Considering the time and effort required for the positions, residents of Bend are fortunate people are willing to do it for that. No amount of pay would make some people run for office. More pay might encourage a bigger slice of Bend’s population to consider it and to make it slightly worth more to stay.
