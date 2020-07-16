Bend’s neighborhood associations have made some common-sense suggestions for changes in the city’s land use process. Councilors should consider making the changes.
The proposals don’t block development. They do make it easier for the public to figure out what’s going on and to play a part in the process.
The first is to extend the comment time on projects to a minimum of 16 days. The code requires 14 days. Two days may not seem that significant. But often people find out about developments after their neighborhood association finds out and then sends out notices to the neighborhood. The extra two days helps ensure people have enough time to respond.
The second proposal is to require that those signs you see posted about a land use change be legible from the right of way. The current requirement is only that the sign be visible.
The third would require that signs be up for the duration of a comment period. The requirement now is for at least 10 days.
A fourth would increase the requirement for notification of public meetings held by developers about projects. The current requirement is 15 days by priority mail to neighborhood associations and regular mail to others. The proposal would change that to 21 days to allow people more time to respond.
A fifth would better inform people what’s going on with a project if they attend a neighborhood public meeting about it. Projects are assigned a city identification number — a PZ code. That number is often set after a neighborhood meeting occurs. The proposed change would require project applicants to share the city’s code for the project with attendees of those public meetings.
We wouldn’t expect everyone to embrace these changes. But when a project is going up in an area, there is frequently a strong feeling among neighbors that the notice and understanding of what’s going on is inadequate —especially balanced against other priorities in their lives. These changes won’t end those feelings. They could help.
