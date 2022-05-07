People went into Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting armed with complaints and praise for the city’s proposed rules for homeless shelters.
The debate was about the wording of regulations. It’s really, though, a debate about people’s lives and how a community responds to homelessness.
Right now, Bend is losing. People live on the street. There are not enough beds or support services to help everyone who will accept it. And as was announced on Friday, the homeless count for Bend and Central Oregon has only gone up.
Nobody can be happy with that. The Bulletin’s Faces of the Homelessness series has put names and life stories to the people who are living it. One parent just told her children they were going camping. Some have struggled with homelessness for years. Many work. They can’t afford a place to live.
The proposed changes in the shelter code is the kind of thing Bend must do to ensure people don’t live on the street and people get the support they need to improve their lives. The code sets rules for operating shelters and where they can be.
Councilors did listen Wednesday night. They listened for hours. And they seem to be ready to make some changes to the proposal that people have asked for.
Hardship housing may be removed — for now. Think of hardship housing as something like allowing an owner of a residential property to permit someone in an RV to live in the driveway for 18 months. There is actually already a similar provision in the code. The new hardship housing would have replaced it.
People worried how much RVs in driveways might proliferate across Bend. They have worried that the city might not have enough staff to adequately enforce any violations. There were concerns about how difficult it might be to evict someone. Councilors gave direction to city staff to remove the new hardship housing from the proposed code.
A second change seems to be in the requirements for management of homeless shelters. The proposal was that there would need to be a 24-hour contact available on-site or on-call. Councilors told city staff that the contact should be on-site. It could be with a resident of the shelter who was given the responsibility.
The third change suggested was in notification. Some residents asked the city to improve the level of notification required when a homeless shelter might be located in an area. Councilors gave city staff direction to do things such as add neighborhood associations to the list.
Will those changes satisfy everyone? No.
The thing to remember is any code changes once passed are not fixed and immutable. Yes, it is very important to get them as right as possible the first time. Changing them may create problems for the nonprofits that operate shelters and any contracts written based on the rules.
But this council and future councils can tweak the rules or overhaul them if they believe they do not work right.
Bend is in for a bleak future if, as a community, we do not do more to help people who need it and if the city does not put any thoughtful, humanitarian limits on camping. The shelter code is one more thing Bend needs.
