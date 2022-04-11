Deshaun Adderley, a 14-year-old Black student who attended Summit High School, killed himself in 2017. Adderley’s family filed a lawsuit alleging he was racially harassed and bullied in school. And that school officials knew.
After he died, students started a petition calling on the school district to put up a plaque at Summit to confront racism and to ensure Deshaun was remembered.
How do you get a memorial right for a student, staff member or event? It’s not an easy question for the district or school board.
The board is scheduled Tuesday to review a new draft Bend-La Pine Schools policy, tinyurl.com/BLPmemorial, that would allow permanent and temporary memorials and some memorial activities. It does seem to get it right.
The draft policy says permanent memorials could be displayed with the permission of the superintendent or his or her designee. It would become property of the district. It may be removed.
The district proposes several criteria:
A request would not be considered until one year after the event.
Memorials cannot be financed with district money and any ongoing costs must be considered.
The memorial must be compatible with the existing architecture.
And the memorial “should ‘do no harm’ and be physically and emotionally safe for anyone viewing it.”
Temporary memorials such as displays of flowers may also be allowed in places deemed appropriate. They would not be allowed to be on display for more than five days after an event. If possible and appropriate, they would be offered to the family of the deceased.
There may also be some memorial activities such as in graduation ceremonies or school yearbooks.
The draft policy says certain memorials are not allowed, such as those which interfere with the school schedule, require discontinued use of school property and “infringing on the separation of church and state.”
We know district officials will aim to find the right balance. There will be a desire to commemorate an individual or event but care must also be taken not to sensationalize any behavior or event.
The school district is accepting public feedback on this policy through April 26.
