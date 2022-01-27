Look at the student population in Bend-La Pine Schools and look at the staff. It is lopsided.
You can probably guess how without any numbers. But here are some numbers: The student population is 82% white, 12% Hispanic, 4% multiracial, 1% Asian, 1% American Indian, 1% Black, and less than 1% Pacific Islander.
The staff is 90% white, 5% Hispanic, less than 1% multiracial, 1% Asian, 1% American Indian, less than 1% Black, and less than 1% Pacific Islander.
Those are the categories and numbers provided by the school district. Presumably they don’t add up exactly to 100% because of rounding.
This week the school board discussed what to do about it. And that issues touches on one of the deepest debates in the country about equity and equality.
The district already has some programs in place. One is what it calls “alternative pathways.” It’s trying to identify ways the district can diversify its staff with new employees and retain the diverse staff it has.
Some things the district can help with. The district is covering some expenses during the internship period when would-be teachers can basically have to quit their jobs to do full-time student teaching. But before a student can get to student teaching, college tuition can be a barrier. The district has added tuition reimbursement.
Some things the district can’t fix by itself. Housing in Bend is difficult to find and difficult to afford. The district can’t do much about that directly. In some parts of the country, school districts have built teacher complexes with rent below market or offered other discounts.
During the board’s work session, district staff talked about improving the data, perhaps reshaping the categories to be more inclusive. Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, a board member, had questioned the categories and wasn’t dismissive of changes. She did, though, caution staff about putting too much effort into data collection rather than doing more to fix the problem. The district already knows it should do a better job of recruiting and retaining more diverse staff, she said.
Carrie McPherson Douglass, a board member, pointed out that the district would not be able to do things like subsidize tuition or cover expenses during student teaching for everyone.
“We will not be able to do that for all teachers,” she said. “We will not be able to treat everyone the same in order to get to the outcomes we want to see. “
That raises some broader legal and ethical questions that we do not pretend to know the absolute right answer to. To remedy the imbalance in the school district staffing, is it necessary to employ what some call anti-racist discrimination? Or can the problem be fixed without discriminating on the basis of race or ethnicity? For some, the answer is simple. For others, it is not.
It’s your school board. If you would like to share your opinion about what it should do, you can write the board and superintendent at school-board@bend.k12.or.us or send us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words at letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.