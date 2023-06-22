The Bend-La Pine Schools is going to investigate a local option levy, a new additional tax.
Does the district need it?
It may. The state does not adjust its school funding formula to take into account the cost of living in communities.
The board took no formal action on a levy Tuesday night, though it gave the superintendent informal notice that it wants him to investigate.
Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia said the reason is simple. She does not believe that the district can pay staff what they deserve to be paid under state funding alone.
Oregon essentially funds districts at an equal rate per student. It’s an egalitarian way of setting school funding. There is some weighting for things such as students with special needs.
The flaw is the relative cost of living of different parts of the state. Bend is one of the more costly places to live. There is no mechanism in the state funding formula that compensates for that.
The end result is Bend gets caught. It makes it more difficult to pay teachers and other staff what they need to live here and for the district to be competitive with education jobs statewide.
Some school districts, such as Sisters, have a local option levy. They supplement the state per pupil funding with an additional tax. For Sisters residents, it is an additional 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The money raised makes up about 10% of that district’s budget. Voters there just renewed it for the fifth time in May.
In Bend, a levy was tried and didn’t pass. Voters in Bend rejected a local option levy for the schools twice in 2004. It’s not clear that they would support one now.
What would polling say? How much should the levy be? How would residents want the money to be spent? Is now the right time to ask? How can the district demonstrate that the money it already receives is well spent?
If the debate over the Bend fire levy is any guide, many voters want to see exhausting detail and justification. The district should provide it.
Bend voters experience the cost of living in Bend, too, of course. That isn’t going to make asking them to pay more any easier.
The idea is worth investigating. It’s equally important that the district and our legislators put pressure on the state to take a new look at the funding formula.
