All the classrooms in the Bend-La Pine Schools aren’t trapped all day, every day in a loop of seething bedlam.
But there are too many incidents — some disruptive, some frightening, some dangerous — that are ruinous of learning.
Bulletin reporter Noemi Arellano-Summer brought that to life in her story last week. Go back and read it if you haven’t. Here’s a link: tinyurl.com/BLPdisruption.
The status quo of disrupted learning is unacceptable.
Superintendent Steve Cook wrote that the issues have been apparent since at least 2018-2019. Teachers forced a spotlight on the problem at a school board meeting in February.
We wanted to know more about how the district was responding.
It created a task force. There is broad representation across the district from different staff levels. There’s a list of members here: tinyurl.com/BLPtaskforce. An outside facilitator was brought in to run the meetings.
It’s looking for short-term solutions. It’s looking for long-term solutions.
If you are old enough, you may have grown up when disruptive students were expelled or shuttled off to another school or another program. Some schools even would expel students for being chronically absent. Likely not what a chronically absent student needed.
Bend-La Pine is working on shifting to a model where the district does its best to help every student succeed where they are rather than pushing them off where they may only wind up further adrift.
To make the shift to that new model in the right way, you need robust levels of training for staff and powerful supports for students.
The district isn’t there yet. It admits it.
And the district can’t tell us yet what the additional short-term or long-term solutions might be. The task force has just begun.
The task force meetings are not open to the public. We can’t say for certain that it would be better if they were. We do think parents, students and school staff would be happiest the more information that was regularly shared about what options the district is considering and when they might be implemented. The status quo is unacceptable.
