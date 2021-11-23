Before 1990, the district had 14 schools. Since 1990, it has built 18 new ones. The square footage has more than doubled.
It built four new elementary schools and one middle school from a $44.5 million bond vote in 1991.
It built one elementary, one middle and one high school from a $57.5 million bond vote in 1998.
It built two elementary schools from a $47.8 million bond vote in 2001.
It built three elementary schools from a $119 million bond vote in 2006.
It built one elementary, one middle and made improvements across the district from a $96 million bond vote in 2013.
It built one elementary, one high school and made improvements across the district from a $268 million bond vote in 2017.
Voters have failed to support school bonds in Bend only once since 1990. That was in 1996.
If you look back over that timetable, maybe we are getting close to time again for another one. And the price tag hasn’t gotten cheaper. Taxpayers are still paying off the last three bonds, though some of them have been refinanced at much better rates.
The Bend district’s story isn’t just growth, growth, growth. The pandemic did cause a dip in enrollment. One way to see that is in class size. It’s below what the district anticipated. The district targeted a class size of 22 for kindergarten and first grade. It’s at 18. For grades 9-12, the district targeted a class size of 34. It’s at 29.
With Bend’s steady growth, though, there will be a need for more schools eventually. And the way K-12 school funding works in Oregon, state funding pays for classroom instruction. For new schools, for improvements, for major maintenance, that comes from voters willing to invest in education and the future of their community.
Bend-La Pine isn’t asking for anything, yet. The district is still looking at the outlook for its facilities for the next 20 years. It asked Portland State University for detailed population projections for its schools.
A new bond request may or may not come next year.
It is coming.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.