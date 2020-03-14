Oregon’s public agencies, from the smallest cemetery district to the Environmental Quality Commission, generally open their meetings to the public. Some, but not all, go a step further, streaming their meetings so those who cannot attend in person can watch the action in real time.
The Oregon Legislature, for one, streams floor sessions of both houses as well as all committee meetings as they occur. The Deschutes County Commission streams its meetings, as does the Bend City Council.
Meanwhile, the Bend Park & Recreation District and Bend-La Pine Schools still ask their patrons to attend board meetings in person rather than watching them on a computer screen or even on television.
This week both got news that should help prod them into making a change.
No one knows just how long the coronavirus will have an impact on daily life in Central Oregon. What we do know is that for now, and until we hear otherwise, we’re being asked to avoid public gatherings if we can.
That means we should, among other things, skip school board and park district board meetings until the danger of catching COVID-19 has diminished.
Of course many meetings may be canceled. And COVID-19 will pass. But it’s about time for the boards to make it easier for the public to see what they are doing.
