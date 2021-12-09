We have heard many people say it: The city of Bend has a hands-off policy toward violations of the law or of city code by people who are homeless. We asked the city for ourselves.
This editorial is basically big, long quotes. But we believe there are many misconceptions about the city’s policy. It’s important for people to understand the city’s approach. With the online version of this editorial, we attached a copy of a letter City Attorney Mary Winters sent to Jeff Eager in November. Eager, an attorney and former mayor of Bend, asked the city about its policy.
The short answer: “No, there is no explicit ‘hands-off’ policy direction,” summed up Anne Aurand, the communications director.
The long answer is from excerpts from the city’s letter to Eager:
“First, it’s important to clear up what appears to be a widespread misconception about enforcement. There is no policy of categorical non-enforcement for crimes under state law, or for violations of City code. The City of Bend Police Department has received no such direction, and there are no such adopted policies at either a legislative level by the City Council, or at a staff administrative level. The Police Department applies their customary discretion on enforcement, based in part on availability of resources and what enforcement tools they think will be effective, appropriate, and meaningful in a particular situation.
“To the extent you, your clients, or others believe or assert that the City ignores or condones criminal conduct by either policy or practice, that is false. The City does not condone criminal behavior, including but not limited to trespassing. The police department will continue responding to calls for public safety service throughout the City, including any calls for service related to activities on or around Hunnell Road. Through representing your Hunnell Road clients and your work as the voice of the Bend Humanity Coalition, you are well-positioned to dispel this misconception and we ask for your help in doing so. Misinformation serves no one.
“We know you are aware that being homeless and having no place of your own to go is not a crime, and that cities are prohibited from imposing criminal or civil sanctions based on a person’s status of being homeless. We are aware that some members of the community would seemingly prefer that homeless people go elsewhere; we expect you are well-aware that is simply not something any city has the ability to compel. Demanding or expecting people to go somewhere else is not a solution, nor is it something that a municipal government can accomplish through enforcement. …
“The City does not under any reading of the applicable law have the ability to outright prohibit people from sleeping in public places without accounting for other factors, or to sanction them for doing so. Instead, a city’s ability to regulate sleeping in its public places is directly related to a community’s ability to provide shelter for homeless individuals who might otherwise need to use public places to sleep. To that end, the City has been working to create more shelter capacity in Bend, and has been working with Deschutes County to deepen the County’s involvement in providing the variety of mental health and other services that are traditionally the responsibility of counties, not cities. We don’t operate or manage facilities or provide social services to support people experiencing homelessness. We do work with, and rely on, the non-profit social or county service providers who do this type of work.”
There are several more paragraphs that we did not quote.
The Bend City Council is likely to discuss some of these issues and more on Dec. 15. The plan has been for the city to talk about its policy for removal of homeless camps on city rights of way. For instance, after the city removed a homeless camp on Emerson Street in Bend, the Bend City Council wanted more direct and immediate control over any future such action. Does the council need to give city staff more room to act without having to wait for council approval? That’s a question that will likely be the focus of the discussion. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
