If the city of Bend was going to make a big change in spending more than $100 million in taxes for the city, schools and parks, do you want a say?

Read on.

This is all about the area between the Parkway and Third Street in Bend. It’s called the central district and could one day be just as vibrant as downtown. City planners are working on ways to give it a firm boost in that direction.

A longer-term dream — for some — is to move City Hall there. The city buildings in the heart of downtown are straining for space for employees and meetings. Sell the city’s prime downtown property and build a new city hall in the central district and it could help kick start redevelopment.

In the shorter term, though, city planners are developing a plan to create an urban renewal district to generate money for the central district. The most significant change for many people may be changing the destination of about $100 million in taxes.

Basically, if the city continues to move forward with the urban renewal plan, taxing districts including parks and schools would forgo increases in property taxes within the central district. That money would be directed to projects in the urban renewal district.

How much money?

It might be $112 million in projects over 30 years.

What projects?

Things discussed include improving the look of the streetscape; improving the ability of people to get around, even if they walk or bike; making improvements for utilities; creating open space; providing redevelopment assistance; supporting affordable housing and some money to administer it all.

Nothing in the plan is finalized yet. There is another meeting Dec. 11.

Already, the park district has raised concerns. Losing revenue is not something most government entities get excited about.

But if you have thoughts about revitalizing the central district and using an urban renewal district to do it, the city needs to hear what you have to say. Although such a plan would change the way a lot of taxpayer money is spent, taxpayers don’t get a chance to vote on the change directly. So let yourself be heard now. The best place to start is the Bend City Council. Contact them at council@bendoregon.gov.