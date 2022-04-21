Emergency response times in Bend have slipped, slightly. It’s only seconds.
But when someone needs trained paramedics delivering advanced life support, those moments can make the difference between saving a life and losing one.
Average emergency response has been at about 6 minutes in the city of Bend. The times have increased slightly. And there are other related numbers that are worrying. The number of instances when an advanced life support team in Bend is not available to go on calls has climbed from 34 instances in 2019 to 84 instances in 2021. Total calls for service are also expected to increase as Bend’s population grows.
That’s the message that the Bend City Council got Wednesday. And there are two reasons why you should know.
One, the city is going to almost immediately put into place a plan to hire about 10 additional staff. It’s primarily to add people to the new fire station near Pilot Butte. The plan is to spend more than $1 million to do that. It’s got some grant revenues and is going to draw down some reserves.
The second reason why you should know is in May 2023 the city is likely to ask you to renew and increase Bend’s fire levy. That will provide the money to continue to pay for new hires and the additional staff the levy is already providing support for. The Bend fire levy is currently at 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Voters in Bend first passed that in 2014 and renewed it again in 2019. The request in 2023 may be for an increase, raising it to about 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy is in addition to property taxes that people in the Bend area pay for fire protection already.
What shows up on the ballot, if it shows up on the ballot, may be different from what we have suggested here. And there’s more to the city’s argument about why an increase in the levy than we have summarized. There are some slides available here, tinyurl.com/Bendnumbersandgoals.
The Bulletin’s editorial page supported the passage of the fire levy in 2014 and again in 2019. We aren’t about to endorse a proposal we haven’t seen. But as Bend grows in population, we don’t want there to be significant growth in the time it takes to get paramedics on a scene where they are needed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.