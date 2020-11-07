Care about the climate? Want to see Bend do more? Want to shape what Bend does? The first meeting of Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee is on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.
The agenda for the first meeting is mostly about how the committee will operate. But it is going to take public comment. It will be talking about next steps and making progress stick. The committee is set up to make recommendations to the Bend City Council.
It will be a Zoom meeting. And because it is the first for this committee there may be some kinks to work out. Bend, though, has not had a city committee expressly devoted to input and evaluation of climate change policies and environmental stewardship. Your input matters. If you can’t make the meeting, email staff management analyst Cassie Lacy, clacy@bendoregon.gov, with any input
