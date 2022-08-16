Short-term rentals can be like a long-term headache for some neighbors. And the city of Bend is looking at two changes.
Buffer zones between rentals would increase and it would be easier for a short-term rental owner to rent long term.
Short-term rentals in Bend are defined as rentals that are for 29 days or less. The city requires they be licensed. Licenses costs $280 for the application and $205 for annual renewal. Owners are required to have a contact person available 24/7. And owners are required to share “good neighbor guidelines” with renters.
They still cause problems. Some renters can be rowdy. And when it’s 1 a.m., any solution comes too late. Even if every renter is angelic, neighbors can feel their sense of community undermined by the swiftly rotating cast.
Of course short-term rentals do provide important income for some families. Many owners make every effort to carefully manage their rentals. They don’t want complaints. The city can revoke licenses.
The first change proposed would be to increase the buffer distance between rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet. That would not mean existing rentals would lose their licenses. It would come into play when a license lapses or a new one applies. There are actually some parts of town where rentals are closer than the 250 feet buffer because some existed before the rules went into effect.
One criticism leveled against short-term rentals is that they make Bend’s affordable housing problem worse by taking housing off the long-term market. That’s a reason why the city wants to make it possible for people who have short-term rentals to be able to offer their property as a long-term rental without jeopardizing their short-term rental license.
Will these changes make a big, immediate difference in Bend? Probably not. They may make a difference over time. We would think it would be a positive one.
What do you think?
These proposed changes will go first to the Bend Planning Commission next week. But it is the Bend City Council that will make the final decision. You can email councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov.
