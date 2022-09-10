Hunnell Road
Vehicles drive along Hunnell Road on the north side of Bend in 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file

We wonder if parking on the street is going to become more popular in Bend, as the Bend City Council is considering new rules for vehicle camping.

No matter what councilors decide, if you don’t want someone camping in front of your house in a vehicle, one way to stop it is to park a vehicle there.

