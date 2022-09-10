No matter what councilors decide, if you don’t want someone camping in front of your house in a vehicle, one way to stop it is to park a vehicle there.
Will many people do it?
We have no idea.
Is it a good idea?
We’ll leave that up to you.
Councilors are not close to finalizing new vehicle camping rules. They plan to give plenty of time for public feedback. And they sure seem inclined to make an extra effort to listen to the views of people who camp in their vehicles on Bend streets now.
The current rules are basically that vehicles may be parked on the street for up to three days. They don’t distinguish between someone who is using the vehicle to sleep and live, and anyone else.
There are exceptions. Some parts of town — downtown, near McKay Park and the Old Bend Neighborhood Parking District — have different and more restrictive rules. And obviously some private developments and private streets will have parking rules of their own. The city does not enforce those. That is up to the homeowner’s association.
There are some other rules that already exist in pieces of city code, such as rules for sanitation, structures built attached to vehicles. There are also overnight parking restrictions near the city’s homeless navigation center on northeast Second Street.
Mayor Gena Goodman Campbell said she favored relying on the parking code for time and place restrictions. There may be additional manner regulations such as for storage, garbage and if a vehicle is operational. Other councilors were supportive of that direction for a draft proposal. None of the councilors expressed an interest in some sort of new movement requirement, such as requiring a vehicle to move one block every 24 hours.
A draft code may be ready for the council’s Sept. 21 meeting. The plan is the council may vote on the code in November. You can tell councilors what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.