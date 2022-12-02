If we could do it over again, we are not sure we would watch the video released by the Bend Police Department of the Safeway shooting.
There is horror as the shooter advances and customers flee. There was admiration from us as we watched the hero Donald Surrett Jr. crouch and take on the shooter — and as we watched police officers advance toward the sound of gunfire.
If you are thinking about viewing the video and have not, it is difficult to watch, even though the worst of it is redacted.
What often comes up in police investigations — or frankly a lot of government activity — is the idea of accountability. What records should be released? What should the public pay for them?
In the Safeway incident, the Bend Police released hundreds of pages of documents and put together video of the shooting.
The documents and video were redacted and scrubbed of some details and faces.
It was no small decision for the department. Redacting all the documents and video was a task. A city attorney and police department staff reviewed the unredacted video and documents and worked to decide what to redact. The city attorney and police reviewed the material several times to ensure it was ready. The department said it may have cost it at least $1,200 in staff time to do that work. It took about 14 hours for the reports and 10 hours for the video.
The release of the documents and video was the right decision. Perhaps a different department or a different city would not have been so transparent, at least, not without a fight in court.
We hope other police departments and governments follow the lead of the Bend police. There may be other incidents in the future where we clash with them over public records.
They do deserve our thanks in this case.
We also hope the Legislature takes up the proposals from the state’s Public Records Advisory Council to ensure it is easier in all cases for the public to get access to public records.
