The Bend City Council talked about its goals Wednesday night. Some were new or kind of new. Some have been in place.
Do they line up with your priorities for the city?
For instance, the city is planning on discussing policy changes on camping along public streets and a possible new fee on households and businesses.
Changing city code for camping on city sidewalks or along city streets is one goal. Currently, city code does not prohibit camping or sleeping in the public right of way. Code does prohibit other related things such as obstructing driveways and sidewalks and littering and so on. And the city does have a policy in place for the removal of camps in certain circumstances. The city is likely to take up the issue this summer to provide clearer direction of where and when any camping is allowed on city property.
Let’s talk taxes. First up is the possible fire levy that may be on the May 2023 ballot. We discussed that in more detail in another editorial today. But the city is also going to be looking at a transportation utility fee, what people call a TUF, to help pay for transportation improvements. It’s similar to a water or sewer utility fee. Typically all businesses and households pay it. It might be a flat rate. It might be based on estimated trips that different kinds of properties generate. There’s no formal proposal for how it would work in Bend, yet. We’ll write more about that soon.
