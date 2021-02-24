Many people who are homeless have jobs. They have cars. They don’t have any place to park safely and with easy access to bathrooms and trash disposal.
Bend wants to do something about that and is creating a safe parking program. It was actually discussed at the same meeting of the Bend Planning Commission that we wrote about in today’s other editorial. But we didn’t want the parking plan to get lost in it.
The proposal has two components: overnight camping and transitional overnight parking.
In overnight camping, up to three vehicles would be able to park on properties owned or leased. It would be open to a broad variety of organizations — religious, nonprofit, business or public entity. The overnight camping must provide access to sanitation, including a bathroom, hand-washing and trash disposal.
The transitional overnight parking would allow up to six vehicles. And the city may allow more than six vehicles on property owned or leased by a public entity. There would be a requirement about “who can stay, how long and what hours of the day.” Supervision would be required. The city would require a permit, likely annual. There must also be a plan for supervision, sanitation, a neighborhood meeting and a contact person.
We should note that transitional overnight parking is currently allowed in Bend under COVID-19 emergency orders. This plan would allow that to continue. The city has two locations where a similar type of parking is happening now. A member of city staff said the city could not disclose the locations because of medical privacy regulations. We decided to test that by making a public records request for any associated permits. The city had not responded as of our deadline. There certainly seems to be a public interest in knowing where in a community the city authorizes temporary housing.
If you have any thoughts about the city’s future parking program, you should contact the Bend City Council at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor.
