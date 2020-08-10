You don't need a study to tell you U.S. 97 through Bend has safety and congestion problems. But there is study and a plan for action that promises big changes along the Bend Parkway.
Will those changes make the road safer? Almost certainly. Will they solve congestion problems? Probably not. Bend is growing too fast for that.
If you have an opinion about these plans, now is the time to speak up. They are racing forward. forward. The draft plan is set for discussion Thursday at meetings of a regional transportation planning organization called the Bend MPO.
The draft is 60 pages. We picked some highlights:
- Right in right outs. Much of the drama at those right in and right outs with no ramps onto the parkway will be ending. Those intersections, such as at Lafayette Avenue near the Deschutes County government building, are on borrowed time. The study calls driver behavior in those areas "aggressive gap selection." Sure is. Some businesses downtown have expressed concern about what the closure of the right in and right out at Hawthorne Avenue would do to downtown access. In the plan, only the right out onto the parkway would be closed. Expect most of the right in and right out changes over the next 10 years.
- Longer ramps. Some on ramps and off ramps on the parkway would be extended. That should allow people to enter and exit the parkway more safely. Some of these projects are planned for the next 10 years.
- Ramp metering. On ramps would get metering, which is another way of saying traffic lights to control flow. Will that lead to lines of stopped cars behind them backing up onto other streets? It may. The idea is it will make the parkway safer, because that's where people are moving at higher speeds. This part of the plan may be about 11 years away. That's, in part, because the right in and right outs need to be closed first so the ramp metering works better.
- Walking and biking. The plan calls walking and biking along the parkway "stressful." Now there's an understatement. There are plans for improved crossings of the parkway in the plan. But Bend really needs to continue to develop good north/south alternatives for walking and biking away from the parkway.
Those are just some concepts in the plan. You can read it for yourself at https://tinyurl.com/parkwayplan. If you would like to have any influence on the plan, better get your opinion in soon. Tyler Deke is the manager of the Bend MPO. You can reach him at tdeke@bendoregon.gov.
